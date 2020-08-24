Million Dollar Shoot Out golf tournament looked a little different this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hadley Creek Golf Course and Learning Center was full all weekend long of golfers taking their shot at winning a million dollars.

The goal here is simple, shoot a hole in one and you win a million dollars! All for a good cause too. The proceeds go towards supporting the First Tee program and the Elks Lodge. If you've participated in the past, then this year looked different. Participants didn't have to be pre-registered to take a swing at a million dollars, they only needed 20 bucks. No one shot a hole in one, but one golfer did win $1,000.