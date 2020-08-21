Million Dollar Shoot Out benefits youth in The First Tee Rochester program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday through Sunday, competitors are taking a swing at the chance to win some cash. The ultimate goal is to land a hole in one and win a million dollars, but even some golfers who come close will take home some money.

Proceeds from the Million Dollar Shoot Out at Hadley Creek Golf Course and Learning Center benefit the First Tee Rochester, a program that coaches students ages 7-17 through the game of golf and teaching them life skills like good decision-making in the process.

14-year-old Natalie Appel says she's learned ,"definitely lots of the values of golf and just the way the golf game works, and how you can play the game and keep playing throughout your whole lifetime," during her years in First Tee.

The First Tee has taken a hit during the pandemic, dropping down from roughly 250 kids a summer, to around 30. Fundraisers like the Million Dollar Shoot Out help the volunteer coaches keep the program going.

If you missed out on Friday, you can still take a swing at the million dollars on Saturday and Sunday. The finals round is Sunday evening.