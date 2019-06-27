Million Dollar Shoot Out aims to help children in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester fest is in full swing which means qualifying for the Million Dollar Shoot Out is too.

Golfers of all skill levels have been taking to the Hadley Creek Golf Course & Learning Center for a chance to win that cold, hard cash.

Skip Hambright is the Advisory Chair for the First Tee of Rochester and told KIMT that it is about a lot more than just the shoot out since the proceeds benefit a great cause.

“It helps us provide scholarship programs for the kids and we also have times to send them to youth conferences,” said Hambright. “Just last week up in the Twin Cities they had the KPMG women’s professional golf tournament and we sent 25 ladies up there with their parents."

Qualifying rounds continue on Thursday and Friday, with the finals being held Friday night at 6:15 PM.