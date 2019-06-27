Clear

Million Dollar Shoot Out aims to help children in need

There is plenty of money up for grabs, but also to be donated.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 2:54 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester fest is in full swing which means qualifying for the Million Dollar Shoot Out is too.

Golfers of all skill levels have been taking to the Hadley Creek Golf Course & Learning Center for a chance to win that cold, hard cash.

Skip Hambright is the Advisory Chair for the First Tee of Rochester and told KIMT that it is about a lot more than just the shoot out since the proceeds benefit a great cause.

“It helps us provide scholarship programs for the kids and we also have times to send them to youth conferences,” said Hambright. “Just last week up in the Twin Cities they had the KPMG women’s professional golf tournament and we sent 25 ladies up there with their parents."

Qualifying rounds continue on Thursday and Friday, with the finals being held Friday night at 6:15 PM.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NL Great Plains West Division standings

Image

NIACC"s 1976 roster still missing

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out raises funds

Image

SAW: Hannah Ausenhus

Image

Austin artist finds peace in creating pet portraits

Image

Campaign 2020: First debate

Image

Fire simulation at Rochesterfest

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Timeline for storms on Thursday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/26

Image

Possible grocery skimmers

Community Events