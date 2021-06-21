Million Dollar Hole-in-One Shootout golfer says this money goes to a great cause

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Million Dollar Hole-in-One Shootout is taking place at Hadley Creek through Tuesday with the proceeds going to First Tee and Elks Lodge.

Golfers are given 25 golf balls for twenty dollars with a chance to qualify to take a swing at $1 million this Friday.

"I think probably one of the best things with the First Tee Program is we teach not only golf, but we teach human interaction and respect. Perseverance and responsibilities. Things that go along with their life," says Ron Lyman.

Ron has been a volunteer coach for the First Tee Program for four years.

He has been playing the game of golf since he was eight years old and is grateful to give back to the youth.

Steve Larson with Elks Lodge says this money is important for kids who go to the summer camp through the lodge, too.

"Rochester Elks Lodge sends 24 kids every year up to our Elks youth camp at no charge to them. And they have a ball. I rode the bus to take them up there one year," says Steve.

The last qualifying round is Tuesday for your chance to win $1 million and give back to a great cause.

The qualifying rounds are at Hadley Creek from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and then from 3:30 until 7:30 p.m.