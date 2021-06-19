Million Dollar Hole-In-One shootout begins Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Saturday, golfers will step into the tee box in the Million Dollar Hole-In-One shootout at Hadley Creek.

KIMT News 3 is a proud sponsor of the event.

The proceeds go to youth involved in First Tee and Elks Lodge.

Kids can learn to golf and learn life skills or go to a camp hosted by the lodge.

The qualifying rounds start Saturday afternoon and go through Tuesday.

Chairman of the event, Charlie Brannon, says this event is so important for the youth of Rochester, including those who get to go to camp.

"When they come back with a smile, from camp, it's a great feeling. You know, watching them come in the door and everything like that. waiting for their parents. For me, it's exhilarating," says Charlie.

The cost is $20 for 25 golf balls.

Those who advance past the qualifying rounds will participate in the shootout Friday night at Soldiers Field Golf Course with a chance to win one million dollars.