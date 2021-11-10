Miller-Meeks will run in SE Iowa district, avoid facing Axne

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks says she will seek reelection in a new Iowa congressional district next year, avoiding a head-to-head run against Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne.

The two congresswomen were drawn into the same district through the once-a-decade redistricting process.

The new electoral maps drawn up by the Republican-led Legislature and approved by the Republican governor moved Miller-Meeks’ home county of Wapello into the 3rd District and it renumbered her previous 2nd District as the 1st District.

Miller-Meeks did not commit to moving into the new district, saying her physical location is less important than who she is serving.