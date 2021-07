OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around $10,000 worth of items, including military medals, were stolen from a storage unit.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it was reported Friday from UHaul self-storage in Cascade Township.

A 32-year-old victim who travels a lot for business discovered he was missing clothes, video game systems, watches, military medals and an assortment of luggage.

The last time he was in the storage unit was in March.

Authorities said it is a case of forced entry.