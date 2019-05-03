Clear
Mike Lindell Calls on Rochester

He's known as the Pillow guy but there is much more to Mike Lindell

Posted: May. 3, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

The Rochester International Event Center hosted a special Next Chapter Ministries event Friday night. Next Chapter aims to combat crime in Rochester and Olmsted County through a holistic approach to ministry focused on faith, family and home.

The guest of honor for the event was "My Pillow" Chief Operation Officer and Founder Mike Lindell. The Mankato native is known for his wildly successful television campaign, but there is much more to the man. He overcame the scourge of addiction before achieving his unprecedented success.

"I was a crack cocaine addict myself." Lindell said without hesitation. "My whole platform is to help the addicts. I know what will bring them out, help them and I know what will manifest the problem. Addictions manifest from childhood or trauma."

Lindell's message of faith clearly resonated with those in attendance. The man posed for countless pictures and selfies before leaving the event.

