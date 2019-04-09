ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s hard to think about snow in the forecast after the weather we’ve been seeing the past couple of days.
Sunny skies and clear walkways filled downtown Rochester. People made the most of the spring weather while they could.
“We are ready for spring,” one Minnesotan said. “It's been a tough winter, but a tough winter for everyone.”
The Midwesterners we caught up with aren’t shocked by the possibility of snow, but can’t help but think best case scenario.
“That all the weather reports are wrong,” another resident said. “That it just skips us and I'm sorry Iowa, but it goes south.”
Related Content
- Midwesterners react to possible snowfall in spring
- Stores preparing for impending snowfall
- Community reacts to changes in Central Springs busing policy
- Ready or not, snowfall expected into Friday
- SAW: Spring sports rewind
- Parts of our area see first major snowfall
- UPDATED: Heavy, wet snowfall expected in weekend storm
- Snowfall totals reach 17.5 inches in massive March storm
- Tracking the storm: When and where to expect snowfall
- Sunday produced another record-setting snowfall for some
Scroll for more content...