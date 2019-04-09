Midwesterners react to possible snowfall in spring

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s hard to think about snow in the forecast after the weather we’ve been seeing the past couple of days.

Sunny skies and clear walkways filled downtown Rochester. People made the most of the spring weather while they could.

“We are ready for spring,” one Minnesotan said. “It's been a tough winter, but a tough winter for everyone.”

The Midwesterners we caught up with aren’t shocked by the possibility of snow, but can’t help but think best case scenario.

“That all the weather reports are wrong,” another resident said. “That it just skips us and I'm sorry Iowa, but it goes south.”