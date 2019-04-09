Clear
Midwesterners react to possible snowfall in spring

"It seems like it's nice, all of a sudden it's just beautiful out, and then all of a sudden kaboosh."

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 9:15 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s hard to think about snow in the forecast after the weather we’ve been seeing the past couple of days.

Sunny skies and clear walkways filled downtown Rochester. People made the most of the spring weather while they could.

“We are ready for spring,” one Minnesotan said. “It's been a tough winter, but a tough winter for everyone.”

The Midwesterners we caught up with aren’t shocked by the possibility of snow, but can’t help but think best case scenario.

“That all the weather reports are wrong,” another resident said. “That it just skips us and I'm sorry Iowa, but it goes south.”

A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
