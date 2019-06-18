Midwest tourism awards for North Iowa

MEDORA, ND – A tourism conference is recognizing great efforts in North Iowa.

At the 2019 Midwest Travel Network Conference, the “Top Midwest Destination Partner” award was presented to Libbey Hohn, tourism director at the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.

“Working with travel writers gives us an opportunity to reach new people and tell our story through a visitor’s actual experience,” says Hohn. “We frequently partner with Visit Mason City to work with writers, and are excited to host an Instagram Walk this August to showcase both of our communities.”

Mason City was also named the “Destination of the Year.”

“Through the Midwest Travel Network we have been able to team up with influencers who each have a strong following and a unique audience who views them as a trusted and authentic source of information,” says Tessa Bratrud, content coordinator for Visit Mason City.

Officials say tourism generates $201.78 million for Cerro Gordo County, supporting 1,550 jobs with a payroll of $28.40 million.