Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Midwest tourism awards for North Iowa

LIbbey Hohn LIbbey Hohn

Clear Lake and Mason City recognized at conference.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MEDORA, ND – A tourism conference is recognizing great efforts in North Iowa.

At the 2019 Midwest Travel Network Conference, the “Top Midwest Destination Partner” award was presented to Libbey Hohn, tourism director at the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.

“Working with travel writers gives us an opportunity to reach new people and tell our story through a visitor’s actual experience,” says Hohn. “We frequently partner with Visit Mason City to work with writers, and are excited to host an Instagram Walk this August to showcase both of our communities.”

Mason City was also named the “Destination of the Year.”

“Through the Midwest Travel Network we have been able to team up with influencers who each have a strong following and a unique audience who views them as a trusted and authentic source of information,” says Tessa Bratrud, content coordinator for Visit Mason City.

Officials say tourism generates $201.78 million for Cerro Gordo County, supporting 1,550 jobs with a payroll of $28.40 million.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking an active pattern to end the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Warm end to June

Image

Sudan crisis being felt in Rochester

Image

Tracking Another Round of Fog This AM

Image

A rally for Sudan will happen in Rochester

Image

MILLIONS of pop tabs!

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Image

Stewartville hosts first ever all-comers track meet

Image

Two nursing homes deemed lacking oversight

Image

New amphitheater at Fossil & Prairie Park

Image

Energy progress report

Community Events