Midwest grocery chain looking for hundreds of new employees

BOONE, Iowa – Fareway Stores is launching a hiring drive for both full- and part-time positions.

The company says it needs hundreds of potential new employees at stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

“We look forward to offering additional opportunities with advancement potential across our grocery, market, and bakery departments,” says Fareway Corporate Recruiter Stephanie Rohrer. “Fareway values its dedicated employees beyond measure, offering rewarding career development and competitive benefits.”

To find a job opening at Fareway or to apply for one, click here.