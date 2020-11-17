Midwest governors urge us to be safe before the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governors from seven Midwest states, including Minnesota, are urging people to be safe before the holidays.

The governors taking part include Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Five of these governors held a press conference on Tuesday to ask us all to stay home this Thanksgiving and to only celebrate with our immediate family.

The governors also say these next few months may not be fun, but it is necessary to stay home so we can get past this virus.

One problem the governor of Kentucky mentioned is the lack of available healthcare workers.

It was also a concern expressed by Governor Tim Walz, hitting close to home here at the Mayo Clinic.

"A lot of those folks went to New York and New Jersey to help them. There's nobody to go anywhere to help anybody. We're kind of all on our own. This is exactly the issue. It's not the beds and the ventilators and even the PPE, it's the bodies," says Governor Tim Walz.

Here is the link for the social media video from those seven governors.