Midwest governors plead for coronavirus aid

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Tim Walz has joined Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Wisconsin Governor Tony Ever in sending a letter to DC leaders urging them to pass a COVID-19 relief package.

“The coronavirus is more than a public health emergency, it is also a continuing economic crisis for the residents and businesses in our states,” say the governors. “The coronavirus knows no state lines and prioritizing the health of our workers and residents is critical. Yet, as we continue our efforts to contain the virus and mitigate its economic fallout, we confront both declining state budget revenue and the looming cutoff of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars that have been critical to our states’ pandemic response plans and economic relief programs. We implore you to put differences aside and agree to another, much-needed COVID-19 relief bill.”

The letter was sent to President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

To read the full letter, click here.