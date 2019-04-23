Middle school principal pleads not guilty to drunk driving

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A middle school principal accused of drunk driving is pleading not guilty.
Jay Dean Marley, 42 of Osage, was arrested on February 16 after police said he was pulled over in Charles City for a turning violation. Court documents say Marley showed a blood alcohol level of .152, nearly twice the legal limit.
He entered a not guilty plea in Floyd County District Court to OWI-1st offense. A trial is set to begin on June 20.
Marley is the middle school principal for Osage Community Schools. He was placed on administrative leave after his arrest.
