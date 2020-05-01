MidAmerican donates $10,000 to North Iowa coronavirus relief fund

MASON CITY, Iowa – MidAmerican Energy Company donates $10,000 to the United Way of North Central Iowa COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.

“The pandemic has put strains on our customers, businesses and non-profits everywhere,” says Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican Energy vice president of economic connections and integration. “We live in the communities we serve and are proud to not only provide the reliable electric and gas service that people need now more than ever, but to support the organizations that are on the frontline meeting other essential needs, such as food security and emotional well-being.”

The Disaster Relief Fund was created to help nonprofit agencies that are providing basic needs services and/or working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The generosity that MidAmerican has shown has really helped our community when they need it most,” says United Way CEO, Jen Arends. “This gift allows United Way and our partner agencies the resources they need to help those most affected by this pandemic, we cannot express how thankful we are.”

The Fund has so far given out $12,900 to north central Iowa nonprofits.

Gifts can be made to the fund by going to https://www.unitedwaynci.org/covid-19-disaster-relief-funds and clicking on the Donate Now button. Gifts can also be directed to the United Way of North Central Iowa, 2911 4th Street SE, Mason City, IA 50401.