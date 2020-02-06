'Microgrants' available to Rochester entrepreneurs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A “microgrant” program for entrepreneurial education is now taking applications.

The Rochester non-profit agency Collider says its program will provide up to $100 “to help level the playing field for entrepreneurs who have been systemically left behind due to demographic, socioeconomic, and geographic barriers including women, people of color, foreign nationals, LGBTQ individuals, veterans, or disabled business owners.”

Eligible events include but are not limited to networking events, happy hours or coffee meetups, business courses, or fireside chats. Money can be used for food, space, materials, promotion, and marketing.

