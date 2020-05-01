Microgrants helping small businesses in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of the hardest-hit industries during the Coronavirus pandemic is small business. Most have had to temporarily close and some have even made the tough decision to shut their doors for good.

Rochester Framing and Fine Art Printing is currently closed for business. As you can imagine, that's taking a toll on the business's bottom line. Thankfully, it's one of six Rochester businesses so far to receive $500 through the United We Stand Small Business Microgrant Fund.

"I am just blown away by the support in Rochester for small business," said Valerie Becker, owner of Rochester Framing and Fine Art Printing.

It's a sentiment echoed by Walter Hanson, the owner of The Nordic Shop, which also received a microgrant.

"Every dollar really counts when you have hardly anything coming in. We have bills, we have rent, and our utilities," said Hanson.

Four other Rochester businesses have received microgrants so far. They are: Carpet Booth Studios, Gray Duck Theater and Coffee House, Lasker Jewelers and Purple Sage Wellness.

The microgrant fund is supported through sales of "United We Stand - Six Feet Apart" t-shirts, created by a local business owner. They need more money in the fund before they can help other local businesses. If you would like to contribute by buying a t-shirt or just making a direct donation, click here: https://www.collider.mn/uws