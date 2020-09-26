Microbreweries facing challenges during pandemic

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - In recent years, the microbrewery industry has taken off, and has contributed to local economies in many communities, large and small, across the country. But the pandemic is taking a toll on the bottom line, and owners are urging the public to support their local brewery.

The Worth Brewing Company was one of many breweries across Iowa that were forced to close for a time earlier this year due to COVID-19 concerns. During the four months the taproom was closed, it kept business going through bottled beer to-go, which helped recuperate about 50% of their on-site sales. However, they still lost money, as well as 100% of their distribution sales due to restaurants closing. While business has picked up quickly after reopening, it has slowed down within the past month.

Owner Peter Ausenhus is preparing for Oktoberfest, which will be held this weekend. This is the first big event for the brewery this year, as the pandemic has cancelled other scheduled events.

"We really rely on those days to pay for the down periods in a small town like this. It hurts not just us, but businesses that have particular time periods they need to bring in the revenue."

However, it might be into next year before business returns to normal levels.

"I think it's a matter of months, hopefully by sometime next year, that we'll be coming back to the way it was."

If another shutdown were to occur, Ausenhus says some microbrewery owners may have to make the painful decision to permanently close, which could have ripple effects on the local economy.

"It's become a big tourist destination, these small breweries. Not just the breweries, but they're an anchor for other small businesses in their area, people will come here and do shopping elsewhere. It's a very difficult situation. Hopefully, we won't have too many closures, but I'd be surprised if there weren't.

"Things like ultimately closing will have to be on the table. You can only have so much money, and then it's gone. Then your bank wants the money, and your landlord wants the money and the electric company wants the money. Closing's ultimately would be the only option at that point.

"My one hope is that people become more appreciative of local businesses and how much they would miss them if they were gone."

At the start of the shutdown, Ausenhus had to lay off his assistant brewer, though he was able to bring him back a month later thanks to some help from the paycheck protection program.