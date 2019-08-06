Michigan quartet plead not guilty to drug charges in Chickasaw County

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – Trials are now set for four Michiganders arrested for drugs in northeast Iowa.
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says it pulled over a vehicle for speeding on the Avenue of the Saints on the evening of July 10. Deputies say there was a strong smell coming from the vehicle and a search found illegal drugs, drug-related items, and cash.
Not guilty pleas have been entered and October 9 trials are now set for:
Charles E. Sanders, 23 of Grandville, MI. Charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Helena Ivy Sias, 21 of Grand Rapids, MI. Charged with possession of marijuana-1st offense and possession of LSD-1st offense.
Elias Bernard Rempalski, 24 of Freeport, MI. Charged with possession of marijuana-1st offense and possession of LSD.
Cody Ryan Oster, 24 of Grand Rapids, MI. Charged with possession of marijuana-1st offense and possession of MDMA-1st offense.
