Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Michigan official: Governor was aware of plot against her

Michigan's attorney general says law enforcement took steps to protect Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her family as authorities tracked the men who allegedly plotted for months to kidnap her.

Posted: Oct 9, 2020 1:37 PM
Posted By: By DAVID EGGERT and ED WHITE Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Law enforcement took steps to protect Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her family as authorities tracked the men who allegedly plotted for months to kidnap her, the state's attorney general said Friday.

Dana Nessel disclosed the detail to “CBS This Morning." She said the Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple months.

“She was aware of things that were happening," Nessel said. "At times, she and her family had been moved around as a result of activities that law enforcement was aware of.”

Authorities announced Thursday that they foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Whitmer in a scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch her from her vacation home before the Nov. 3 elections. Whitmer's first term as governor does not end until 2022.

Six men were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap the governor in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power,” according to a federal complaint. Separately, seven others linked to a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court for allegedly seeking to storm the Michigan Capitol and seek a “civil war," including four who allegedly helped to surveil Whitmer’s house.

The two groups trained together and planned “various acts of violence,” according to the state police.

Surveillance for the kidnapping plot took place in August and September, according to an FBI affidavit, and four of the men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear.”

“We thought it was time to move in before anybody lost their lives,” Nessel said.

Whitmer, who was considered as Biden’s running mate, has been widely praised for her response to the coronavirus but also sharply criticized by Republican lawmakers and people in conservative areas of the state. The Capitol has been the site of many rallies, including ones with gun-toting protesters calling for her ouster.

The FBI quoted one of the men accused of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer as saying she “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.” That same man, Adam Fox, who was described as one of the leaders in the alleged plot, livestreamed a video to a private Facebook group “in which he complained about the judicial system and the state controlling the opening of gyms,” according to the federal complaint.

Whiter closed gyms in March but reopened them in some areas in June and statewide in September.

Authorities said the plots were stopped with the work of undercover agents and informants. The men were arrested Wednesday night. The six charged in federal court face up to life in prison if convicted. State terrorism charges the other seven men face carry a possible 20-year sentence.

Andrew Birge, the U.S. attorney in western Michigan, called the men “violent extremists.” They discussed detonating explosive devices — including under a highway bridge — to divert police from the area near Whitmer’s vacation home and Fox bought a Taser to use in the kidnapping, Birge said.

“All of us in Michigan can disagree about politics, but those disagreements should never, ever amount to violence. Violence has been prevented today,” Detroit U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said Thursday.

A few hours later, Whitmer pinned some blame on President Donald Trump, noting that he did not condemn white supremacists in last week’s debate with Joe Biden and instead told a far-right group to “stand back and stand by.”

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke but as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” Whitmer said.

Trump tweeted that the governor “has done a terrible job” and again called on her to “open up your state.” He also tweeted: "I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence.”

Whitmer had put major restrictions on personal movement and the economy to control the spread of the coronavirus, although many of those limits have been lifted since spring.

The governor has exchanged barbs with Trump before on social media, with the president declaring in April, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” There is no indication in the criminal complaint, however, that the men were inspired by Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 107922

Reported Deaths: 2160
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29404947
Ramsey11916331
Dakota8200130
Anoka6958142
Stearns450828
Washington431560
Scott282234
Olmsted275128
St. Louis208152
Nobles202416
Wright19159
Blue Earth18467
Clay164742
Carver15457
Rice14288
Mower13957
Sherburne130015
Kandiyohi12103
Winona103718
Waseca8409
Lyon8084
Crow Wing69218
Benton6554
Chisago6302
Steele6142
Nicollet61317
Beltrami5945
Freeborn5764
Todd5592
Otter Tail5486
Watonwan5484
Martin53113
McLeod5213
Le Sueur5155
Itasca49616
Douglas4693
Pine4390
Goodhue4319
Morrison3793
Polk3764
Isanti3741
Becker3422
Carlton3261
Dodge3050
Pipestone29215
Chippewa2842
Meeker2532
Wabasha2480
Cottonwood2430
Brown2392
Cass2384
Yellow Medicine2293
Sibley2153
Redwood2137
Mille Lacs2073
Murray2033
Rock1991
Renville1919
Fillmore1880
Hubbard1841
Unassigned17653
Faribault1700
Jackson1651
Swift1601
Houston1560
Kanabec1519
Roseau1460
Pennington1401
Lincoln1360
Koochiching1354
Stevens1301
Pope1150
Aitkin1081
Wadena1050
Big Stone1000
Lac qui Parle932
Wilkin883
Lake820
Norman740
Grant714
Mahnomen641
Marshall621
Red Lake461
Traverse450
Clearwater390
Lake of the Woods341
Kittson150
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 96168

Reported Deaths: 1424
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16814272
Woodbury620476
Johnson537829
Black Hawk478495
Linn4567117
Dubuque393747
Story365417
Scott344929
Dallas301740
Pottawattamie248743
Buena Vista210412
Sioux19957
Marshall185436
Webster153814
Wapello140558
Plymouth133524
Clinton123724
Muscatine119756
Crawford11889
Cerro Gordo116623
Warren10226
Des Moines9519
Jasper94334
Henry8815
Carroll8555
Marion8419
Tama82934
Lee7489
Wright6371
Dickinson6157
Boone5868
Delaware5484
Washington54211
Bremer5417
Mahaska48321
Lyon4575
Louisa45515
Jackson4333
Clay4074
Floyd3889
Benton3851
Hamilton3713
Harrison3715
Poweshiek37110
Winneshiek3709
Franklin36018
Winnebago35915
Kossuth3520
Emmet33511
Buchanan3341
Hardin3322
Jones3323
Cherokee3192
Guthrie31912
Sac3181
Butler3072
Clayton3053
Chickasaw3031
Shelby3001
Iowa2931
Cedar2913
Allamakee2868
Madison2822
Clarke2783
Fayette2742
Page2630
Mills2521
Grundy2504
Palo Alto2480
Hancock2363
Calhoun2343
Humboldt2313
Cass2072
Howard2077
Mitchell2040
Osceola1970
Taylor1901
Pocahontas1892
Monona1881
Monroe17911
Union1693
Appanoose1683
Jefferson1641
Lucas1646
Fremont1580
Ida1552
Greene1450
Davis1394
Van Buren1341
Keokuk1271
Montgomery1195
Worth1170
Audubon1121
Wayne983
Decatur950
Adair861
Ringgold642
Adams520
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 84°
Temps steadily fall coming into the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

October Pop Up Pantry

Image

Covid Treatments At Mayo Clinic

Image

DMC Reviews First 5 Years of 20 Year Plan

Image

bri 10-09-2020

Image

FMC Covid Outbreak 100820

Image

MUSIC BACK AT BARS

Image

Rochester Flyers returning to the field

Image

CG Public Health holding flu shot clinic

Image

Combat Vets Motorcycle Association hosts a tribute to veterans

${item.thumbnail.title}

35 active COVID-19 cases reported at Rochester's Federal Medical Center

Community Events