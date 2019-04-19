Clear
Michigan man sentenced for Forest City marijuana

Braylin Blocton Braylin Blocton

Arrested after a November 2018 search.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Michigan man is sentenced for dealing marijuana in North Iowa.

Online court documents state Braylin Martez Blocton, 22 of Detroit, MI, received five years of supervised probation Friday in Winnebago

County District Court. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana after a November 2018 search of a Forest City apartment where Blocton was staying.

Law enforcement said they found 42 grams of pot, a scale, and large amounts of cash in a safe.

