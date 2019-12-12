Meyer helps Iowa beat Iowa St. 75-69 for 4th straight win over Cyclones

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Senior Kathleen Doyle scored 21 points, Monika Czinano had 20 and Iowa beat Iowa State 75-69 for its fourth straight victory over the rival Cyclones.
Senior Makenzie Meyer scored 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting for the Hawkeyes, who held Iowa State (6-2) to just 31.9% shooting from the floor.
Iowa blew an early nine-point lead heading into the final period. But Meyer came up big when it mattered, following a 3 with a layup to push the Hawkeyes' lead to 64-55 with 4:33 left.
