Meyer helps Iowa beat Iowa St. 75-69 for 4th straight win over Cyclones

Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer, left, blocks a shot by Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Senior Makenzie Meyer scored 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting for the Hawkeyes, who held Iowa State (6-2) to just 31.9% shooting from the floor.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 6:56 AM

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Senior Kathleen Doyle scored 21 points, Monika Czinano had 20 and Iowa beat Iowa State 75-69 for its fourth straight victory over the rival Cyclones.

Iowa blew an early nine-point lead heading into the final period. But Meyer came up big when it mattered, following a 3 with a layup to push the Hawkeyes' lead to 64-55 with 4:33 left.

