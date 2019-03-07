Clear
Meyer, Goodman named IBCA "Players of the Year"

Local hoopers earn the prestigious honor.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association has released the 2019 Players of the Year and two locals received the prestigious honor.

Mason City senior, Megan Meyer, is the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s (IGHSAU) Class 4A “Player of the Year.” Meyer was third in the state in points-per-game with 25.2.

Crestwood junior, Sharon Goodman, is the IGHSAU’s Class 3A “Player of the Year.” Just behind Meyer, Goodman is seventh in all of Iowa with 23.2 PPG.

West Des Moines Valley’s Zoe Young, is the 2019 Iowa Miss Basketball.

