KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association has released the 2019 Players of the Year and two locals received the prestigious honor.
Mason City senior, Megan Meyer, is the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s (IGHSAU) Class 4A “Player of the Year.” Meyer was third in the state in points-per-game with 25.2.
Crestwood junior, Sharon Goodman, is the IGHSAU’s Class 3A “Player of the Year.” Just behind Meyer, Goodman is seventh in all of Iowa with 23.2 PPG.
West Des Moines Valley’s Zoe Young, is the 2019 Iowa Miss Basketball.
Related Content
- Meyer, Goodman named IBCA "Players of the Year"
- Gustafrson named Big Ten player of the year again
- SAW: GHV's Ryan Meyers
- Meyer vs. Mellman (MCHS style)
- Megan Meyer leads experienced Mason City attack
- Hawkeyes, Meyer aiming for Big 10 championship
- Ohio State places Urban Meyer on administrative leave
- Ohio State suspends Urban Meyer for three games
- With Meyer leading the way, Iowa wins at ISU for 1st time in 28 years.
- Probe finds Meyer tolerated bad behavior for years at Ohio State
Scroll for more content...