Metronet coming to Austin

AUSTIN, Minn.- Austin residents will soon have another option for cable and internet. On Monday, the city officially approved a franchise agreement for Metronet.

"I think it's good to have a little bit of diversity," says Trent Varnadore who lives in the city. "Usually, everyone uses Spectrum around here so it's kind of good to have someone new come into town to see if we can get better internet service."

Metronet will offer fiber internet and cable and benefit local customers. It is expected to arrive in Austin sometime this summer.