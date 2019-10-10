Methamphetamine numbers on the rise in north Iowa, across the Midwest

MASON CITY, Iowa - Crystal, glass or speed. Whatever you may call it, it's methamphetamine. Regardless of what it's named, the presence of it is on the rise.

"Our public enemy, #1 in terms of drugs, is still methamphetamine for our local area."

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says that while domestic manufacturing has dropped, thanks to the passage of the Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005, foreign production is on the rise.

"The availability of it through the black market is significant. Prices are down compared to what as members of law enforcement were paying in undercover operations several years ago. Those prices are half or less in a lot of cases.

"I think the availability of what I'd call cartel methamphetamine is concerning to us. We don't have a lot of mom and pop labs like we used to."

He adds that the process of people making meth at home has changed, because meth that is made out of country, largely coming from Mexico, is cheaper and of higher quality.

"We get a few dump sites every year, but I don't think there's the productivity or return in terms of making it yourself today that there used to be."

According to the DEA's Omaha office, which oversees Iowa and Minnesota as well as three other states, they've seen a 31% increase in methamphetamine seizures this year alone, gathering around 1,400 lbs. worth. In the 9-county area the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force monitors, 16,172 grams (which equals to around 35 lbs.) have been seized in FY2019, an increase from 3,689 grams the previous year and 692 grams in FY2015. Chief Brinkley adds that the amount of meth seized by the Task Force has topped marijuana seizure for the first time.

Statewide, according to the Governor's Office of Drug Control Policy, the amount of meth sent to the Iowa crime lab exceeds each of the previous 6 years (198,735 grams through September of that year), and meth purity remains at an all-time high of 97%.

In addition, the number of people being treated for meth addiction is also increasing; among adult Iowans entering substance use disorder treatment in 2017, more cited meth as their primary drug than marijuana (23% vs. 22%).

Kelly Grunhovd with Prairie Ridge says it's the #1 substance patients are being treated for, more than alcohol, crack/cocaine, or marijuana. While the focus has largely been on the opioid crisis as of late, Grunhovd says it's important to not lose track of other serious substances like meth and those who still need help on the road to recovery.

"When you lose sight of all of the other things that could be going on because of a trend, then you see something else show back up."

So what can be done to stem the increase? At a recent roundtable discussion, with U.S. Senator Joni Ernst in attendance, Brinkley asked if there was anything at the federal level that could stem the flow, and believes that federal policy in conjunction with the President and the National Drug Control Policy Office by encouraging the Mexican government to step up enforcement in their country could lessen the impact in the U.S.

On the prevention side, Grunhovd says that while we can't legislate everything regarding a behavioral health issue or trend, it takes a community to change and prevent further substance abuse, such as evidence-based health education and programs in schools.

"It really does have to be a whole community working towards looking at evidence-based strategies to, first and foremost, prevent addiction. If we were going to look at something, we would probably look at something where, in the 0-18 population, we're looking at evidence-based strategies that we know are proven to work at preventing substance abuse issues."

According to the Governor's Office of Drug Control Policy, while Iowa has the nation's lowest overall rate of illicit drug use (at 6.76%), and youth substance abuse in Iowa has generally been trending lower over the last several years, over 10,000 Iowans were treated for meth use disorders in 2018, an all-time high.