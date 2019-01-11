Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Wisconsin man arrested in teen's abduction, parents' deaths Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Meth sends Rochester woman to prison

Law enforcement says she was caught with nearly 300 grams of the drug.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A months-long drug investigation is sending an Olmsted County woman to prison.

Michele Ann Vietor, 44 of Rochester, was sentenced Friday to five years and five months in prison, with credit for eight days already served. She was arrested in Byron in October 2017 after authorities say she was caught with almost 300 grams of methamphetamine and $9,300 in cash.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says they caught Vietor after an investigation that began in May 2017.

She pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs in July 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
A mild but cloudy weekend awaits.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Kasson coffee shop moving into downtown store front

Image

Wrestling, hockey and basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

4 pedestrian deaths so far in 2019

Image

Jayme Closs found alive

Image

Fire deaths go down in Minnesota

Image

Food banks & government shutdown

Image

Mayor can't make it to "Meet the Mayor"

Image

Helping a firefigher in need

Image

Dept. of Education Remains Funded

Community Events