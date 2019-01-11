Meth sends Rochester woman to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A months-long drug investigation is sending an Olmsted County woman to prison.

Michele Ann Vietor, 44 of Rochester, was sentenced Friday to five years and five months in prison, with credit for eight days already served. She was arrested in Byron in October 2017 after authorities say she was caught with almost 300 grams of methamphetamine and $9,300 in cash.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says they caught Vietor after an investigation that began in May 2017.

She pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs in July 2018.