Meth sends Mason City man to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who tried to escape police on foot is going to prison.
Harold V. Stinnett Jr., 29 of Mason City, was arrested on several outstanding warrants April 29 after he ran away from Mason City officers trying to conduct a traffic stop. He eventually pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense.
Stinnett has been sentenced to up to five years in prison.
