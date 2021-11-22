Meth sends Mason City man to federal prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is going to federal prison for distributing “large quantities” of methamphetamine in the Mason City area.

Jacinto Barrientes, 56 of Mason City, pleaded guilty in Sioux City Federal Court to possession of meth and two counts of distributing meth. Federal prosecutors say Barrientes has a long criminal history that includes driving while intoxicated, domestic abuse/assault, rioting, and a prior felony drug trafficking offense.

He’s been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

This case was investigated by the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, the Mason City Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.