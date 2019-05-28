Clear
Meth sends Mason City man to federal prison

Arrested in Mason City in 2016.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – It’s eight years in federal prison for a Mason City meth dealer.

Mark Monroe Hoffman, 58 of Mason City, pleaded guilty in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth. He was sentenced Tuesday to 96 months behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release.

Hoffman was arrested in Mason City in November 2016 with four baggies of meth, a digital scale, and more baggies. State charges were eventually dismissed to make way for his federal prosecution.

Mason City
