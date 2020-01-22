Clear
Meth sends Kellogg woman to prison for nearly nine years

Julie Bigelow
Julie Bigelow

Arrested with the drug in May 2018.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 4:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Meth means prison for a Kellogg woman.

Julie Lynn Bigelow, 49, was charged in May 2018 with 1st degree drug sales and 2nd degree drug possession. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Bigelow was the passenger in a vehicle that had been pulled over and deputies found her with 29.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Bigelow pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and was sentenced Wednesday to eight years and 10 months in prison, with credit for 55 days already served.

The 1st degree drug sales charge was dismissed.

