ROCHESTER, Minn. – Meth means prison for a Kellogg woman.
Julie Lynn Bigelow, 49, was charged in May 2018 with 1st degree drug sales and 2nd degree drug possession. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Bigelow was the passenger in a vehicle that had been pulled over and deputies found her with 29.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Bigelow pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and was sentenced Wednesday to eight years and 10 months in prison, with credit for 55 days already served.
The 1st degree drug sales charge was dismissed.
Related Content
- Meth sends Kellogg woman to prison for nearly nine years
- Kellogg woman pleads guilty to meth possession
- Meth sends Rochester woman to prison
- Kellogg woman pleads not guilty to meth possession
- Meth sending Hancock County man to prison
- Meth sending Texas man to Minnesota prison
- Meth sending Austin man to prison
- Meth sends Mason City man to prison
- Meth sending Mason City men to federal prison
- Meth and a gun send Austin man to prison
Scroll for more content...