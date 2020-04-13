Clear
Meth sending Mason City bike thief to prison

Pleaded guilty to felony drug possession and misdemeanor theft.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 2:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A bike theft that led to a drug arrest is sending a Cerro Gordo County man to prison.

Dustin Travis Burkhardt, 31 of Mason City, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars and a $315 fine for pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense and 4th degree theft.

Mason City police arrested Burkhardt in September 2019 and said he was found with two baggies of meth and a stolen bicycle worth about $500.

