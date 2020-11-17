Meth sending Albert Lea man to federal prison

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man caught with meth on I-35 is going to federal prison.

Richard Allen of Albert Lea pleaded guilty in Minnesota federal court to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Authorities say Allan and Alex Zak of Rochester were arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County on May 20, 2019.

Allen had been under surveillance because law enforcement said it suspected he was bringing meth from Arizona back to Minnesota. A search of Allen and Zak’s vehicle turned up 28 pounds of meth in individual packages.

Allen was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Zak pleaded guilty in Freeborn County District Court to 3rd degree drug possession and was previously sentenced to two years and six months of supervised probation.