Meth means prison for Rudd man

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with drugs is sending a Rudd man to prison.

Matthew John Stiles, 34, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver LSD after the search of a home in Nora Springs where Stiles was living in June 2020. Law enforcement says it found meth, LSD, a digital gram scale, packaging material, and a large amount of cash.

Stiles pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.