Meth means prison for Rudd man

Matthew Stiles
Matthew Stiles

Arrested after search of Nora Springs home.

Posted: Feb 14, 2021 1:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with drugs is sending a Rudd man to prison.

Matthew John Stiles, 34, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver LSD after the search of a home in Nora Springs where Stiles was living in June 2020. Law enforcement says it found meth, LSD, a digital gram scale, packaging material, and a large amount of cash.

Stiles pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

