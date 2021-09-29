Meth means federal prison for Mason City man

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth in Mason City is sending a man to federal prison.

Cameron Brunstein, 30 of Mason City, has been sentenced to 14 years behind bars after pleading guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Authorities say Brunstein was caught selling meth twice in Mason City and a search of his home led to the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, LSD, and other pharmaceutical drugs, along with cash and distribution materials.

After his prison term, Brunstein must serve five years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, the Mason City Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.