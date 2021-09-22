Meth means 30 years of probation in Dodge County case

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Dealing meth in Dodge County will keep an Arizona man on probation for most of the rest of his life.

Dusty Richard Bretches, 51 of Ajo, AZ, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

Bretches pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of methamphetamine. Law enforcement says Bretches was pulled over in Kasson on January 17 with an open can and a case of beer in his vehicle. Court documents state that led to a search that found 16.12 grams of meth, $110,4580 in cash, an automatic money-counting machine, a loaded handgun, and drug paraphernalia.