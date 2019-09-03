Clear

Meth lab search warrant results in 2 NE Iowa drug arrests

Brian Brainard (left) and Krista Reinsvold

A meth lab search warrant has resulted in felony drug charges against two from northeast Iowa.

OSSIAN, Iowa - A meth lab search warrant has resulted in felony drug charges against two from northeast Iowa.

The search warrant was executed Saturday at the home of Krista Reinsvold at 119 W. Main St.

Reinsvold, 35, and a man authorities said often visited, Brian Brainard, 33, of Lansing were both charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, of precursor ammonia nitrate with intent to manufacture and possession of a controlled substance.

“Due to the nature of evidence found, precautions were taken and Law Enforcement were required to dress in full protective gear with SCBA equipment,” the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said.

