Meth and breaking probation send Mason City man to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – After multiple probation violations, a Mason City man is heading back to prison.

Dakota James Veal, 26, was arrested on February 24 in Mason City after authorities say he violated his probation for previous crimes. Law enforcement says Veal was found with a small container of methamphetamine and a small baggie of marijuana.

He pleaded guilty to possession of meth-1st offense and was sentenced Monday to up to five years in prison. That sentence will be served at the same time as the ones for Veal’s probation violations.