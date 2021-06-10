Meth and a handgun send an Austin man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County drug bust is sending one man to prison.

Andrew Vernon Arett, 44 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to five years behind bars, with credit for 92 days already served, after pleading guilty to second-degree drug possession, and possession of a firearm as a violent felon.

Arett and two other people, Roseann Marie Mead and Ernesto Angel Salinas, were arrested after law enforcement searched two apartments in the 900 block of 14th Avenue NE in Austin on January 27, 2020. Court documents state over 22 grams of methamphetamine, a .32 caliber pistol, and three rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammunition were found.

Mead, 37 of Elkton, and Salinas, 38 of Austin, previously pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession. Mead received two years of supervised probation and Salinas was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.