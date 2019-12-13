Clear

Meth equals prison for Rochester man

Arrested in July on Broadway Avenue.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 1:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man caught with meth takes a plea deal.

Alfred Smith Jr., 40 of Rochester, was arrested on July 8 after the city’s Criminal Interdiction Unit says it noticed possible drug activity in the 800 block of S. Broadway Avenue. A search of a vehicle found 24.45 grams of methamphetamine and Smith was taken into custody.

He was charged with 3rd degree drug possession but pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced count of 4th degree drug possession.
Smith has been sentenced to two years and two months in prison, with credit for 159 days already served.

