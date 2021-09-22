Meteorologist Aaron White Explains Why Leaves Change Color in the Fall

Every year as we enter the fall season, the leaves begin to change color, but what causes the color change? Well, it has to do with the overall chemical makeup in the tree and leaves. During the spring and summer months, increased sunlight also increases the production of chlorophyll (green pigment), which is essential for photosynthesis. By fall, decreasing sunlight and cooler weather, in turn, decreases the amount of chlorophyll being produced, allowing other chemicals, such as Xanthophyll (yellow), Carotene (orange), and Anthocyanin (red) to become more dominant and change the pigmentation (color) of the leaves. Bright colors are more likely when late summer is dry and fall has sunny days and cool nights.