Every year as we enter the fall season, the leaves begin to change color, but what causes the color change? Well, it has to do with the overall chemical makeup in the tree and leaves. During the spring and summer months, increased sunlight also increases the production of chlorophyll (green pigment), which is essential for photosynthesis. By fall, decreasing sunlight and cooler weather, in turn, decreases the amount of chlorophyll being produced, allowing other chemicals, such as Xanthophyll (yellow), Carotene (orange), and Anthocyanin (red) to become more dominant and change the pigmentation (color) of the leaves. Bright colors are more likely when late summer is dry and fall has sunny days and cool nights.
The chlorophyll breaks down, allowing other chemicals to become dominant.
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 7:22 PM
Related Content
- Meteorologist Aaron White Explains Why Leaves Change Color in the Fall
- Chief Meteorologist Aaron White Explains Today's Rover Landing On Mars
- StormTeam 3: Fall Color Update - Little Change
- StormTeam 3: Fall colors close to peak
- How a rainy spring and summer will impact fall colors
- A Look At When To Expect Peak Fall Colors
- Fall foliage 2019: This map shows where you can expect to see peak fall colors
- White House proposing food stamp changes
- Color-coded bracelets signaling social distancing comfort
- Threshold Arts Gives Downtown Some Color
Scroll for more content...