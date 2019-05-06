Meteor Shower Visible for Most of this Month

Meteorologists, like myself, study the weather but occasionally we like to talk about meteors too. There is a fascinating phenomenon going on in the sky for much of this month known as the Eta Aquariid meteor shower. On an ideal, clear night if you look to the east or southeastern sky, this is what you may be able to see: meteors radiating from the Aquarius constellation low to the ground, shooting out in all directions. You may even catch a glimpse of Saturn and Jupiter.

According to the American Meteor Society, these meteors are actually particles from Halley's Comet from hundreds of years ago. The peak for this shower, unlike other meteor showers, is a wide range centered around this week and would be a cool sight considering the relatively new moon. You could see about 10 meteors per hour. Unfortunately, clouds may prevent us from observing the shower much of this week but don't fret, the shower will extend for much of May.