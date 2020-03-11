Related Content
- Messages from around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa on the coronavirus
- Possible severe weather later today in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa
- Volleyball highlights and scores from northern Iowa and southern Minnesota
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southern Minnesota, northern Iowa counties
- Images of Monday's storms in northern Iowa, southern Minnesota
- Minnesota man killed in southern Iowa crash
- Prep basketball highlights and scores from Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota
- The beautiful views of fall: Your photos from northern Iowa and southern Minnesota
- Winter Weather Advisory for northern Iowa, southern Minnesota counties until Tuesday morning
Scroll for more content...