Message from Rochester city leaders: 'Stop congregating in parks'

KIMT photo. Fencing was put up Wednesday at Silver Lake Skate Park in Rochester.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 12:53 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The message from Rochester city leaders is clear: stop congregating in parks.

Minnesota is currently under a stay-at-home order and spring weather has many people itching to be outside.

“Despite the current Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations about social distancing, people are still gathering in groups and not observing six feet of distance between themselves and others,” city leaders said Wednesday.

In an effort to stop the spread, the city is installing fencing around Silver Lake Skate Park in an attempt to deter individuals from gathering and potentially spreading the coronavirus.

“We are specifically making a call out to our community’s youth to be champions for social distancing at this time,” said Rochester Police Chief James Franklin. “Limit unnecessary contact with others, and avoid contact with people who aren’t living in your own household – this includes your friends. You have an opportunity to be change-makers for all of us.”

