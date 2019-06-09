Clear

Meservey library wanting to help feed kids this summer

Thanks to a Facebook post, generosity is coming in the form of food and monetary donations

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 1:34 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MESERVEY, Iowa - A North Iowa librarian's desire to help feed kids this summer has received plenty of response.

Chelsea Price is the Director of the Meservey Library. She noted other towns starting similar lunch programs for kids during the summer, but because some parents work out of town, she thought it may not be feasible for kids to get to and from the nearest location that is a feeding site. So she is taking matters in her own hands by providing snacks, but thanks to a post on Facebook, others in and outside the community have also donated food and money. Now, she's working to expand it into lunches twice a week.

Price says she didn't expect the fast response.

"I have been contacted by 10-15 complete strangers wanting to send over gift cards or checks to the library. People have been really generous. I didn't expect this kind of reaction from just that question."

Some of those donors are people that received free lunches as kids that are now wanting to pay it forward.

"It also tells me that's really needed. It is definitely something that's needed around here. And I think it's great that a lot of churches and schools have stepped up and done it."

The library is still asking for food and money donations. Depending on donations, Price is hoping to begin serving meals as soon as next week, and run until about the week before school starts.

