Merservey kidnapper will remain in prison

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Meservey man will remain behind bars for life for kidnapping and beating a woman, but he might not have to pay as much money for it.

Charles Raymond Albright, 43, was found guilty of 1st degree kidnapping and willful injury causing bodily injury for an October 2016 incident where law enforcement said Albright got paranoid after using methamphetamine and held a woman hostage for 13 hours. Authorities say Albright beat the woman with his fists and a cordless drill, cut her with a knife, and burned her with a Taser.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

Albright filed an appeal claiming there was insufficient evidence against him, that the jury was prejudiced against him when it was instructed on a lesser charge of 2nd degree kidnapping, and that the judge ordered Albright to pay restitution without considering his reasonable ability to pay.

The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected Albright’s challenges to his conviction and upheld his sentence, stating “substantial evidence” exists to support the jury’s finding of guilty. However, the Court did rule that the judge did not consider Albright’s ability to pay when restitution and ordered the district court to reconsider that issue.