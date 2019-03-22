Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Merservey kidnapper will remain in prison

Iowa Supreme Court upholds his conviction and sentence, says restitution should be reconsidered.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 10:36 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Meservey man will remain behind bars for life for kidnapping and beating a woman, but he might not have to pay as much money for it.

Charles Raymond Albright, 43, was found guilty of 1st degree kidnapping and willful injury causing bodily injury for an October 2016 incident where law enforcement said Albright got paranoid after using methamphetamine and held a woman hostage for 13 hours. Authorities say Albright beat the woman with his fists and a cordless drill, cut her with a knife, and burned her with a Taser.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

Albright filed an appeal claiming there was insufficient evidence against him, that the jury was prejudiced against him when it was instructed on a lesser charge of 2nd degree kidnapping, and that the judge ordered Albright to pay restitution without considering his reasonable ability to pay.

The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected Albright’s challenges to his conviction and upheld his sentence, stating “substantial evidence” exists to support the jury’s finding of guilty. However, the Court did rule that the judge did not consider Albright’s ability to pay when restitution and ordered the district court to reconsider that issue.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Beautiful conditions linger into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Next Couple of Days

Image

Tracking a Weekend Warm-Up Plus a Little Rain

Image

Rochester native and longtime Viking Marcus Sherels signs with Saints

Image

Spring Grove knocks off top-seeded Springfield; advances to 1A semifinals

Image

Need for a new playground

Image

Interfaith vigil to remember New Zealand

Image

World down syndrome day

Image

On the hunt for poachers

Image

Week of Champions

Image

Community of Wellness Symposium

Community Events