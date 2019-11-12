MercyOne working with Premier Health on urgent care centers

MASON CITY, Iowa - MercyOne is partnering with Premier Health to have the company run its urgent care centers.

Dr. Teresa Mock, senior vice president for MercyOne clinics said, "You'll still see the MercyOne on the name and we consider this to be our clinic, our patients and we want to continue to provide great care and a great patient experience."

She also says the partnership will benefit patients, by providing them with up-to-date technology, like online scheduling, registration, and check in.

Right now the negotations are in the early stages, but once the partnership becomes reality, Premier Health will essentially manage MercyOne's urgent care locations. According to Dr. Mock, there is some talk of expansion into other communities as well. Mason City's urgent care location will stay put for now, although there is a possiblity it could be moved or even a second location opened, depending on what their market studies say.

Premier Health runs urgent care centers in seven states. The company is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.