MercyOne to open new Albert Lea clinic on July 26

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The new MercyOne clinic in Albert Lea will open for patients on July 26.

“Albert Lea Family Medicine & Specialty Care has been just short of three years in the making,” says Rod Schlader, president of MercyOne’s North Iowa region. “We are proud to welcome the community to our open house so they can see the result of our partnership with the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition and start providing care to the Albert Lea community.”

The clinic’s location inside the John & Susan Morrison Medical Plaza at Northbridge Mall is owned by the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition and leased to MercyOne to provide a primary care clinic, visiting specialists, lab and radiology.

“Today everyone from Albert Lea and the surrounding area is smiling,” says Brad Arends with the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition. “What many felt would never happen, and most felt could never happen, is opening for business. This event is truly a testament to what a determined united community and large health care system can accomplish with a trusting relationship centered on collaboration. Truly a model to follow for other communities who are struggling with the nationwide rural health care crisis. Thank you MercyOne for believing in Albert Lea!”

Other specialty healthcare businesses are expected to have locations adjacent to the clinic, offering services like physical therapy and audiology. Officials say future plans for the plaza include an outpatient surgery center and other services dependent upon patient needs and provider capability.