MercyOne to break ground on new Albert Lea clinic on January 14

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A groundbreaking celebration is scheduled for the new MercyOne clinic in Albert Lea.

“Never have I been so proud to be from Albert Lea,” says Brad Arends, President of the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition. “The doubters said this could never be done, but our citizens and business community kept this effort alive for over three years with their voice and pocketbooks.”

The clinic is the result of a multi-year effort launched when Mayo Clinic announced it would be moving in-patient medical services from Albert Lea to Austin.

“With courage we boldly stood up and said, 'We need affordable services, here!' We have maneuvered hurdles and creatively unlocked the key to community-centric, high quality healthcare for Albert Lea and our surrounding area,” says Arends. “We have proven to ourselves and others across the country that with passion, dedication and collaboration a community can control the healthcare services offered to its citizens. I’m honored to be a member of this group. Today the Coalition is blazing forward with this project for the benefit of our community, and is committed to being a good corporate citizen now and long into the future.”

The groundbreaking is scheduled for 10:30 am on January 14 at 2440 Bridge Avenue, the location of the former Herberger’s location in the Northbridge Mall.

"2020 was a year filled with challenges," says Rod Schlader, president, MercyOne North Iowa. "While challenges can cause delays, our commitment to this project and to the community of Albert Lea remains strong. We are excited to continue our momentum toward opening MercyOne Albert Lea Family Medicine."

Organizers say the groundbreaking will be a ‘drive-in’ event where those attending will be directed to park in the parking area of the new clinic, on the west side of the building and immediately east of Bridge Avenue.