Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MercyOne thanks North Iowa for homemade masks

Now seeking factory-made gowns and face shields.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 4:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is thanking the community for their donations of handmade medical masks.

The Mason City hospital says they’re now asking for donations of factory-made, new, in the packaging personal protective equipment donations, including N95 masks, gowns or face shields.

Anyone able to provide such equipment is asked to please email question@mercyhealth.com.

And MercyOne says it wants to remind North Iowans that the best way to show their support is to practice social distancing and stay home whenever possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Flattening the curve: online learning

Image

Coronavirus testing process

Image

Gas prices under $2 in both Minnesota and Iowa

Image

The Landing hosts Saturday supper

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

Stormteam 3: Not a lot of sun in the forecast

Image

Byron School District passes out educational materials

Image

Sean Weather 3/22

Image

Religious groups making adjustments during coronavirus pandemic

Community Events