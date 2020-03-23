MercyOne thanks North Iowa for homemade masks

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is thanking the community for their donations of handmade medical masks.
The Mason City hospital says they’re now asking for donations of factory-made, new, in the packaging personal protective equipment donations, including N95 masks, gowns or face shields.
Anyone able to provide such equipment is asked to please email question@mercyhealth.com.
And MercyOne says it wants to remind North Iowans that the best way to show their support is to practice social distancing and stay home whenever possible.
