MercyOne says volunteers can come back to hospitals

MASON CITY, Iowa - Welcome back, volunteers.

That's the message from MercyOne as it announced Tuesday that volunteers are now welcome back to hospitals.

“We’re so happy we can welcome these individuals back to our hospitals,” said Stephanie Duckert, manager of volunteer services. “In the spirit of National Volunteer Week, we want to say: ‘Thank You’ to these individuals, and also welcome new volunteers to MercyOne!”

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and are required to have a health assessment.

“We enjoy meeting people who can offer their unique talents to help carry out our mission every day in the communities we serve,” said Duckert. “Whether you’re a high school or college student, have recently retired or just looking to help the community, we have something for you.”

Patient interaction remains limited due to COVID-19.